Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,017 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.34% of Itron worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $48.08 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

