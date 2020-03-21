Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Post worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 76,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Post by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Post by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.