Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,489 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

