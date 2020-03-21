JD Coin (JDC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,546.00

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar. JD Coin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $3,546.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,024,167 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

