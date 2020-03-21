JET8 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $673.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. JET8 has a market capitalization of $134,355.02 and $673.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. During the last week, JET8 has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.02656853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00193432 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036088 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

