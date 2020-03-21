Jewel One Day Volume Reaches $358,492.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Jewel has a total market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $358,492.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jewel Profile

JWL is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

