JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JFE earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JFEEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JFE from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised JFE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF remained flat at $$8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. JFE has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials.

