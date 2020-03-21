Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.52.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.35. Kadant has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.38 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $782,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,992 shares of company stock worth $3,791,465 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kadant by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 156,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,964,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 714.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $6,548,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 13,940.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

