Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

KALA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

In related news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

