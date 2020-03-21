Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

KALA stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

In related news, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd Bazemore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: What does EPS mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply