Karatgold Coin (KBC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.45 Million

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Karatgold Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Coinsuper, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Karatgold Coin has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Karatgold Coin Token Profile

Karatgold Coin (KBC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,590,029,331 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold.

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Coinbe and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

