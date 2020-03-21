KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Hits $410,352.79

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 343.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. KARMA has a market capitalization of $410,352.79 and $408.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KARMA has traded up 180.2% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $20.33 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002595 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

Buying and Selling KARMA

