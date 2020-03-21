Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05.

In related news, Director Heather Preston purchased 788 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $382,164.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.