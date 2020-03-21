Kava 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Kava has a total market cap of $15.26 million and $1.12 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00006829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.02873874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kava

Kava's total supply is 108,131,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,341,970 tokens.

. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

