Kcash Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

