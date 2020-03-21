Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,581.81.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,072.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,379.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.61. The stock has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 53.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

