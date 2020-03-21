Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Decreases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $996,849,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

