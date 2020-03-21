Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 1.4% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.98. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

