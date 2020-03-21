Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.1% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $20,911,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in S&P Global by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,984,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $208.79 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.31 and a 200-day moving average of $268.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

