Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 6,175 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $32.74 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

