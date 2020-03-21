Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 7,725 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.5% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $49.46 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

