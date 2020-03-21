Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $68.00 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $67.95 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

