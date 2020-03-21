KEMPER Corp Sells 306,844 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KEMPER Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of KEMPER Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. KEMPER Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,651,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $115.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

