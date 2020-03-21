Kin Market Cap Hits $4.42 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Kin has a market cap of $4.42 million and $20,214.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.02674745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00194980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Allbit, CoinFalcon, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC, COSS, OTCBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

