Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KIN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 1,442.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

