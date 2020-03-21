Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.71% of Kirby worth $37,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4,721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 178,180 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,788,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

