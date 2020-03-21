Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.