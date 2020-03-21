Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 19,407 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $339,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

