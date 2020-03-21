Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -4.00

News articles about Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kohl’s earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 8,897,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,678. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.704 dividend. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

