Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $43.97 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Komodo has a market cap of $43.97 million and $1.65 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00533083 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00122099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00092286 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002478 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,899,301 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, Bitbns and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.