Krios 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,246.00 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Krios has traded up 42% against the dollar. One Krios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $10,246.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02767688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00194454 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,863,542 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io. Krios' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

