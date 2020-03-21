Kryll Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a market cap of $990,061.57 and approximately $1,423.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.14 or 0.02826895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00194203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,530,443 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.