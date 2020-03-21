KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,347,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,907,173 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.68% of KT worth $38,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,056,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,769,000 after acquiring an additional 374,253 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KT by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,272,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,709 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,668,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 421,568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KT by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,290,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KT by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,152,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 162,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

KT stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

