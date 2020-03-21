KuCoin Shares Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.01 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00017912 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $91.41 million and $7.01 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.02663011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00193287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.