Kuende One Day Trading Volume Hits $71.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuende token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $26,904.23 and approximately $71.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.70 or 0.04410362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00069827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038511 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,621,636 tokens. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.