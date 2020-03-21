Kusama Hits Market Capitalization of $9.57 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Kusama token can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00030443 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.02657778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 8,275,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,044,588 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

