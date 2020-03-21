Lambda Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Lambda has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $34.38 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.02642611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00193544 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00035861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,924,716 tokens.

Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

