Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Lamden has traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $9,639.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

