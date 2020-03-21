Lamden (TAU) Trading Up 67.4% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. Lamden has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $7,356.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded 67.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00035885 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

