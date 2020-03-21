Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.17. Laredo Petroleum also posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

LPI stock remained flat at $$0.41 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

