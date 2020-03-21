LATOKEN Price Hits $0.0334 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $12.71 million and $7,941.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.02873874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, HitBTC, COSS, CoinExchange and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

