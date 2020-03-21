Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.32% of Leidos worth $44,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 349.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after acquiring an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. 1,684,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,993. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

