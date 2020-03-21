Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.81% from the stock’s previous close.

LDOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.35. Leidos has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Leidos will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $3,336,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $131,668,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

