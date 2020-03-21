Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,146 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 826,686 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,719,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,240,814 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $43,225,000 after buying an additional 669,969 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,727,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,833,000 after buying an additional 451,490 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $2,086,637.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,035.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $351,661.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,904 shares of company stock worth $12,476,266 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

