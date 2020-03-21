LHT Market Capitalization Achieves $581,842.40 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 84.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. LHT has a market capitalization of $581,842.40 and $59.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 85.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000120 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

