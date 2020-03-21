Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Liberty Property Trust worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,085,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,723,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,686,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,747,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 431.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,250,000 after purchasing an additional 665,709 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPT remained flat at $$61.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,499,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,300. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

