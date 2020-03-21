LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $3,823.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.69 or 0.04379783 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00070936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038570 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011931 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,195,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,374,106 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

