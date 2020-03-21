Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Lincoln National worth $41,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,638,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after purchasing an additional 216,444 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,506,000 after purchasing an additional 142,536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,617,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after purchasing an additional 203,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LNC traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.06. 4,472,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,892. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

