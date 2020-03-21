LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43,150.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $43,150.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 347.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,028,911,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,497,322 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

