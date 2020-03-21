Liquidity Network Market Capitalization Achieves $748,682.83 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $748,682.83 and $45,999.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.02735768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195431 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

