Lisk Hits Market Capitalization of $126.78 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00016612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Exrates, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $126.78 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00014968 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000747 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 479.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016328 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006201 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,724,078 coins and its circulating supply is 122,638,367 coins. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Livecoin, Coinroom, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, COSS, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Upbit, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, BitBay, Poloniex, Coindeal, Coinbe, CoinEgg, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

